Music & Mountains- A Cosy & Quaint Little Cafe In Town!

On a fine Saturday afternoon, we were looking out for options for lunch, that is when we stumbled upon this little cosy and quaint cafe in GK 1, M Block Market, Delhi. Ambience: Situated on the first floor, this Cafe is set up adorably. True to its name, the interiors are bound to remind you of cafes in the mountains. They have unfinished flooring and wooden log tables. Even their ceiling is entirely covered with wooden logs. The biggest table here is very well lit up by Edison bulbs which enhances the look of this cafe. Our favourite spot is definitely the round table next to the fireplace which we believe is also the cosiest corner and is perfect for a romantic date with bae. The only drawback here is that the tables situated next to the windows are very small and can accommodate only one dish at a time. Food: We ordered the following: Wolf range juicy chicken sizzler in pepper mushroom sauce: They serve their sizzlers with baked potatoes and sour cream, creamed spinach and herb parsley rice. Every element of this dish was equally delicious and we cleaned our plates within minutes. Though we thought that it could have been better if the chicken was a little tender. Weeping willows prawn pizza with mascarpone, parmesan, cherry tomatoes and chilli flakes. When this huge thin crust pizza arrived at our table, all we did was dig-in immediately. With a generous amount of cheese and fresh prawns as toppings paired with cherry tomatoes, this pizza had our hearts at the first bite. This pizza is only recommended for seafood lovers. Kimberly cold coffee & ice cream: This is a classic cold coffee which is not too sweet and has the perfect flavour of coffee beans. Achy Breaky Heart Signature Oreo Cookie ice cream shake: An overloaded shake which tasted simply amazing. The ice cream tasted more like whipped cream. Overall we had an amazing experience at this place. Their courteous staff was really helpful in guiding us through their menu