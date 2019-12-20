Ditch Loud Gigs: These House Concerts Are Cosy, Affordable & Perfect For Chilling

The good folks behind the venture {it started two years back} understand how dissatisfying it is for everyone to restrict a musical performance to a crowded bar where neither the musicians nor the listeners get any quality time. So to bring back the good ol’ times when all we needed was a singer with an acoustic guitar and a bunch of us huddled around, they decided to introduce house concerts to anyone who was keen on opening their doors to performers and music lovers. This group that initially began with concerts at friends and friends of friends’ houses has now concluded 30 plus sessions all over the city. If an acoustic gig aint your jam, they’ve even organised poetry events and more recently, a film screening.