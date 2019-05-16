Definitely Try This Amazing Dessert When In Old Delhi

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Cool Point Shahi Tukda

Jama Masjid, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

972, Bazaar Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Well, Jama Masjid is certainly one place that offers you a rich experience in terms of food on offer. But this 25-year old place in Jama Masjid, called "Cool Point" might not be the most hygienic but trust me the taste on offer is exceptional. You should try their Mango Ice cream (2 scoops) with Rabri, that costs you 70 bucks! It certainly will win you over. It can definitely be your saviour for summers.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

image-map-default