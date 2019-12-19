Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals

Yes, we know that face you make when you hear Healthy food. But Leaf n Loaf in Noida knows how to make your food healthy and tasty. Leaf n Loaf is all about serving gourmet health food comprising of Salads, Detoxifiers, Sandwiches, Protein Platters and much more. The raw materials used are procured from a firm dealing with organic foods. The cafe is maintained quite well and as per the conversation with the co-owner, the menu is changed every 3-4 months giving the customers some new alternatives to try. We are in love with their Greek Romano Chicken Salad and indo-continental fusion dish of Buttery Royal Pasta. And they also have some books and board games to keep you engaged while your healthy indulgence is prepared. Leaf N Loaf also has Salad & Detox monthly Subscriptions in which you get healthy, flavorful & tasty salads & juices delivered right at your doorstep at your specified time. These salads are not repeated in the 30 days of meals you avail. So all you health-conscious people visit this place and subscribe to their '30 day 30 salad' program.