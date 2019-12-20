OrderThis: Mutton Biryani With Boiled Potatoes & Egg From Kolkata Biryani House

If there’s one thing common in most eastern states of the country, it’s their love for potatoes in everything. The same is with Kolkata, and their biryanis.

Kolkata Biryani House serves some authentic Kolkata-style biryani, which comes with two big pieces of tender mutton, boiled potatoes, a hard-boiled egg, and some gravy to go with it all. Beware—this is so fragrant, your room will be smelling of biryani long after you’re done. While folks from northern regions of the country might find the potato in the biryani a tad strange, we highly recommend you give it a shot. There’s something about big halves of well-flavoured and nicely boiled potatoes that nothing else can replace.