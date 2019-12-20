Have You Eaten The Mutton Kebabs At Matka Peer?

If you’ve been to Matka Peer, you know the rate at which biryani is doled out, packed in big dongas, or served on plates. The deep-fried mutton kebabs are doled out at the same frantic pace, along with hot rumali rotis, green chutney and onions.

Don’t go here expecting the best kebabs in the world, but go here for the experience, and for kebabs that are pretty good, perfect for a cold winter day/evening.