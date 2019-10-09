Authentic Bihari Cuisine At Its Best At Shahpur Jat!

Makes you fall in love with Bihari cuisine at Shahpur Jat. In the pursuit to eat new, different food we came across Potbelly. My first time at this place was about having a good meal after a fabulous yet tiring shopping experience at Shahpur Jat for my wedding. With large windows, this rooftop Cafe has an abundance of natural light and air. Colourful and vibrant walls filled this place with positive vibes. You will have to climb a strenuous stairway to the cafe but after tasting the food you will not mind it. The seating area at the terrace is quiet, secluded, calm, has a cool breeze and a rejuvenating atmosphere. It is like being in the lap of greenery. We had Maithili Thali, Tarkari Thali, and Teapot. The food was scrumptious, and we loved each and everything served on both the plates. The food was so delicious that it made us crave for more. We spoke to the chef and was told that every spice they use is sourced from Bihar