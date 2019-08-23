Live Music With Amazing North Indian Delights At Mystery Of Food

Located in the heart of City, Mystery Of Food serve range of liquor, Indian, Chinese, Thai and Italian food with Decent Ambiance and Best hospitality experience. Some of the recommended dishes, Drink Bora Bora beach Food Kurkura Paneer Tikka Peri Peri Chicken Tikka Prawn Dimsums Dessert Brownie with Ice cream All items were up to mark except prawn Dimsums. It was decent. Overall, the one more of the restro bar in Indirapuram, this place is buzzing.