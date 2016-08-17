Mystery Rooms: Real-Life Escape Games To Jar You Into Action

As the four of us made our way into this one-of-a-kind experience, we had very little idea of what to expect. We were told that in this challenging race against time, we would have to use logic to solve puzzles, find clues to further puzzles, and prove our mettle and teamwork.

Safe to say, we were pretty blindsided as soon as we entered the labyrinth of hidden clues and association games. Started in September 2014, the founders came together with this unique concept and since then, there has been no looking back.

Mystery Rooms was started by three adventure enthusiasts and gaming geeks: Shikhir Bhutani, Prateek Panjwani and Sapna Bhutani, who bring their expertise in tech, architecture and human psychology to create an atmosphere of pure rush and sometimes, terror.

With a branch in Rajouri, they are planning to go national soon, with a spot in every city.