Head To N'Pauls In Naraina For A Delicious Pre-Dinner Snack

Bakeries

N'pauls Bakers & Confectioners

Naraina, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 6&7, Community Centre, Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1, Naraina, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

Go here before 4pm if you want to try their famous chilli chicken patty - it runs out by the evening.

What could be better?

The ambience isn't great. There's just one table and you'll feel cramped because of the crowds hovering at the counter.

I liked

Their chicken patty, chicken pizza and chicken clear soup. Chicken FTW. Don't go by how the soup looks - it tastes great.

More Info

They also sell fresh breads, soup sticks and seem to have a constant supply of Nutties!

