A great place for grabbing a quick bite, N’ Pauls Shop in Naraina Vihar serves some awesome bakery items, Chinese dishes and fast food.
When In Naraina, Visit N'Pauls For Chinjabi & Pineapple Pastries
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Naraina Vihar
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
People of all ages who love and appreciate good food. If you have a sweet tooth, they have a good collection of cakes and pastries for you.
Lowdown On The Ambience
N’ Pauls doesn’t have seating; it’s more of a takeaway place. But if you want the full experience of visiting a bakery {aroma of fresh baked good et al}, it might be worth a visit.
Must Try
Vegetarian Manchurian Hot Dog, Paneer Kathi Roll, Chocolate Truffle Pastry, Pineapple Pastry, Chicken Kathi Roll
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The food is just amazing, fresh and value for money. The cakes and pastries are excellent.
#LBBTip
They sell out of most of their items by afternoon, so make sure you reach there on time to get some good food.
Also On N'pauls Bakers & Confectioners
