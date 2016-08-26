A Naan Stop Binge At Sanjay Chur Chur Naan

From a mere stall to a full-fledged business, this place has risen on pure popularity and promise of great taste. While it does face considerable competition from various stalls around the area, Sanjay Chur Chur Naan stands out for its superb fillings and prices. One full plate of naans is a complete meal, and you really don’t have to wait a lot for your food to arrive, either.

We tried almost all the options available here, and zeroed in on the gobhi naan and mix veg naan as our favourites. Packed with spices and served hot, the paranthas here are incomplete if you don’t have at least one glass of the lassi they offer. While each lassi is pretty great, the mango and gur variants are the best.

If lassi feels too heavy with the naans, you could try out the chaach, which is pretty good, too. The kulfi is also a worthy end to the satisfying meal they serve.