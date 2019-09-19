Pizza, Shakes, Wraps & More! This Cute Little Cafe Has It All!

Love Grill is a cute little cafe in Hudson lane. The place is famous for its presentation of food, especially love cones. We tried garlic poppers, falafel burger, mushroom wrap, nachos pizza, kiwi slush and mango berry slush, Nacho Frizza Burger. They have introduced some new and interesting shakes. Sweet and Savoury shakes that have peanut butter and cheese bites and some Diet shake that have oats and multigrain chocolate. I really liked the Diet Shakes. They are made from healthier ingredients but taste just as good. Their cake shakes are delicious too. The Nachos Frizza Burger is all in one. It has nachos, burger, fries, pizza. This is a very heavy burger with a lot of ingredients. A little spicy in taste but it’s a must-try. Mocktails are made from fresh fruits. In fact, all ingredients used are quite fresh and it’s palpable from the taste. Service is quick. Portion size is good enough. Visit this place now!