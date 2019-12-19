Namastay: A Hostel Like Homestay In Kanatal

Somewhere at a height of 2500m, we found a place we could unwind with the stunning views of Surkanda Devi on one side and Himalayas on the other, naked trees, sounds of birds chirping and mellow music that came from inside the house. NamaStay Himalayas was surrounded by apple orchards and various other vegetation that made us feel somewhere in the middle of a forest. The homestay had graffiti walls both on the inside and on the outside. There were minute details on each corner. Paintings, postcards, menus. posters, flowerpots adorn each corner of their home. Friends, locals and travellers who have visited them over the past two years have contributed to the aesthetics of the house. Various utility items were created using waste products, such as dustbins made using cartons, seating made using trunks, question paper’s opposite side used to put down some information and so much more. The rather imperfect décor only adds charm to its rawness and you will find it far away from commercialization. The rooms were colourful and very clean and had very warm blankets that helped us through the cold. While I stayed here, we experienced heavy rainfalls because of which there was no network or electricity, yet my stay had zero flaws. If hospitality were two people, it would have to be Nidhi & Yudhisht. Their house 🐕, Hachi and the kids of the village played with us and took us around and made sure we connected with nature, and enjoy our days away from the digital world. I played charades, riddles, kabbadi and quiz with the kids, and we also gossiped a lot about their school times, who had a girlfriend, and who could jump better. They even then took me on a trail, which included me visiting each of their houses. We started at Manu's house, which was surrounded by cornfields. He plucked corn and asked his mother to roast them for me. While his mother kindly offered to do the same, we went further to Golu's house, who showed me Kadu, Aaloo, Sunflower, Chestnut, Khurmani and so many other plants. We then visited Anil's house where his father made hot cups of adrak wali chai for all of us. In the night, we use to sit by the bonfire, sip a gazillion cups of chai and share stories with fellow travellers! If you are planning a trip to Kanatal, do make it a point to stay at Nama Stay for at least a day or two. It will help you cut off from the digital world and will bring you the simple joys of life. Just come here and experience what we have forgotten in our busy city lives. Tariff: RS.850/person Inclusive of Breakfast + Lunch + Chai + Snacks If you have any queries, you can reach out to me on Instagram @alwaysalittleextra For booking, you can get in touch with their team at 9193624769 Aapki Yatra Mangalmay Ho!