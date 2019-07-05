Quirky Interiors & Scrumptious Food Is What This North Indian Restaurant Offers

Namaste Dilli is an Indian theme based restaurant and is quite interesting with Indian handicrafts placed on the side. The staff is hospitable and service is on point. We ordered a Shakahari Platter consisting of Honey chilli potatoes, Wai Wai chaat, Veg tandoori momos, Peri Peri Fries, Vada Pav, and Dahi Bhalle. Out of all, I just loved the taste of Honey Chilli potatoes. Peri Peri Fries and Dahi Bhalle tasted really good. Wai Wai chaat was a bit spicy for me and Vada pav was average in taste.I usually go with paneer momos, so I can't tell about tandoori momos. But my friend loved them as she is a veg momo lover. And do try their Masala Coke as well!