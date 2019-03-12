Vasant Kunj Has A New Restaurant Perfect For Private Lounges & Events

Nanking has some great Chinese food! Both their options in Veg and non-veg are excellent! Better to reserve a table beforehand. Ask for their circular table rooms. With lovely ambience and great service especially when out with family! Some of my favourite dishes are the manchow soup, the aubergine and mushroom veggies, Hakka noodles, and the sesame toast starters. Ask for the special sweet and spicy garlic sauces. It's complimentary, but you need to ask for it!