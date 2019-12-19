Nanking Is Back & We'll Always Love Their Meaty Dishes

We have this recollection, a distant memory in the fogs of our minds, of when we were 10 years old and visited an absolutely gorgeous Chinese restaurant with some of the best gourmet Chinjabi we had ever tasted.

It was that experience that eventually spiralled into our present culinary appreciation for all Asian cuisines. This restaurant – Imperial Garden – eventually closed down, but the owners quickly brought us another establishment serving up similar scrumptious food. That establishment was Nanking.