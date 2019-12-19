Follow The Mail Trail At The National Philatelic Museum

Travel back in time with the National Philatelic Museum, where the collection {which dates all the way back to 1947} showcases stamps depicting cultural and heritage sights, institutions, freedom fighters, science and technology, and eminent figures. It can be viewed as a visual history of India, and in that way it is as much a historical museum as it is a philatelic one.

They also have the first Indian stamp by the Sindh Dak from 1854, making this the ultimate destination for stamp collectors.