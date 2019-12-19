Ever Seen Black Or Green Roses? Find Them All At This Rose Garden In Chanakyapuri

National Rose Garden

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

We love Delhi winters, don't we? And what's even better in the winter season is seeing roses in full bloom at the National Rose Garden located on Satya Marg in Chanakyapuri. At this park, you'll be able to spot roses of the rarest varieties (think black roses and green roses even) and not just that, you'll also be able to click some of your best pictures here (a new post for Instagram, maybe?). Although, while you are there, make sure to not pluck any flowers. So, keep calm and just appreciate the beauty. 

Oh, and did we tell you that the entry is free to this park. 

- The park is open to the public from 10 AM to 6 PM only in the months of February and March.

- The nearest metro station is Sri M Vishveswaraiah Moti Bagh located on the pink line or Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line.

