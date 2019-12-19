Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food

Fast Food Restaurants

Dilli 6 On Wheels

Sector 32, Gurugram
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

HUDA Shopping Complex, Shop 84 - 87, Near Medanta Hospital, Sector 32, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place will definitely make you fall in love with food again. Famous for its authentic old delhi style food, this place serves amazing veg and non-veg options. From wraps to south Indian, every food tastes different in its own way. This place is pretty famous in Gurugram as all the working people get tasty old delhi flavours here. A must visit if your visiting Gurugram. And do try their dish called “jugalbandi “

What Could Be Better?

The ambience can be little better.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

