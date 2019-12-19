This place will definitely make you fall in love with food again. Famous for its authentic old delhi style food, this place serves amazing veg and non-veg options. From wraps to south Indian, every food tastes different in its own way. This place is pretty famous in Gurugram as all the working people get tasty old delhi flavours here. A must visit if your visiting Gurugram. And do try their dish called “jugalbandi “
Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The ambience can be little better.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)