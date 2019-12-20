Enjoy The Best Of Royal Hospitality At This Splendid Jaipur Resort

Nazarbagh Palace in Jaipur is a royal retreat where the amalgamation of Mughal and Rajasthani architecture transports you to the foregone era of monarchy and luxury, and the impeccable hospitality leaves you absolutely rejuvenated.

Managed by a company called Pura Stays, Nazarbagh Palace is adorned with beautiful paintings, 20th century stone carvings, and various artworks that lend a magnificent vibe to the palace. They have an outdoor seating cum breakfast area that is surrounded by trees and green lawns and looks exquisite under the lights. You can also host private parties for bigger groups on the lawns.

In terms of rooms, the palace offers three options: Nazrana Suite, Signature Room, and the Premier Heritage Room. All the rooms feature marble floors, glass chandeliers, Persian carpets, and wooden furniture and a beautiful aroma that'll ensure a good night's sleep. Prices for the rooms start at INR 6,078.

One of the most important aspects of any property is its food and Nazarbagh Palace offers a fantastic spread of Rajasthani delicacies like laal mass, gatte ki sabzi, mirchi vada, and of course, dal baati choorma.

Nazarbagh Palace also gives you a taste of nature and village life through its guided trails and visits. You'll be taken on a village tour where you can engage in activities like cow milking, organic farming, fishing, handicrafts, and more. We strongly recommend taking this experience and seeing how village life is still so self-sufficient and simple in India.