I really liked Frozen Ribbons. First because of its ambience, since it’s kind of unique. And second, because the ice cream tasted so good. The flavours are amazing and so natural! It’s as if you are eating real fruits. Plus they have multiple toppings. I tried Blueberry and now it’s my favourite. If you are chilling with your friends then you should definitely head to this place to beat the heat. More so? It’s super reasonable.
Check Out This Quirky Ice-Cream Parlour For Some Amazing Natural Flavours
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IIT Delhi
