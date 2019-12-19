Check Out This Quirky Ice-Cream Parlour For Some Amazing Natural Flavours

Dessert Parlours

Frozen Ribbons

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
29-A, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

I really liked Frozen Ribbons. First because of its ambience, since it’s kind of unique. And second, because the ice cream tasted so good. The flavours are amazing and so natural! It’s as if you are eating real fruits. Plus they have multiple toppings. I tried Blueberry and now it’s my favourite. If you are chilling with your friends then you should definitely head to this place to beat the heat. More so? It’s super reasonable.

Under ₹500

Bae

