Never A Doll Moment At Shankar’s International Dolls Museum

Shankar’s International Dolls Museum may be one of those rare places where you can see a congregation of representatives from most countries you can name off the top of your head, immaculately dressed in their traditional attire. The Flamenco dancers from Spain in their flowing gowns and the Japanese, elegant in their kimonos, co-exist in harmony.

Some with heads slightly cocked, as though deep in thought, others hand-in-hand ready to break into song and dance at any moment, the dolls are several decades old, yet flawless in the meticulous detailing that has gone into their embroidered dresses and neatly arranged coiffures.