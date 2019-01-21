This Place In DLF Cyberhub Has Some Authentic Chinese Ready For You!

TCK by The China Kitchen is the newly opened restaurant in DLF Cyberhub, Gurgaon. The menu at TCK has been curated by Chef Jack Aw Yong who aims to bring authentic and remarkable Chinese experience to one and all. The menu has a wide range of options from Salads to dumplings to various meat and seafood preparations and desserts. A must try here is the Beijing Roast Duck which is one their specialities. Apart from this, I loved the Crystal Shrimp Dumplings and Chicken Dumplings with Truffle Oil and Balsamic Vinegar. At restaurants I usually avoid salads, but the Sichuan Spicy Chicken Salad here is an absolute delight. The combination of burnt garlic and peanuts in the salad enhances the flavours and adds to the texture as well. In the main course, you should try the Gong Bao Chicken and the 5-spiced Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks. TCK has a good range of desserts on its menu with the signature Chocolate Cigar, Mango Pudding, Jasmine Tiramisu and Lychee Pannacotta to name a few.