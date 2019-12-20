Shop Till You Drop At Decathlon & Unwind At Rooftop Bars In Ansal Plaza

For many of us Delhi kids, our first tryst with malls happened back in ’99, when Ansal Plaza came into being. We’d flock so joyously into Shopper’s Stop as if it couldn’t get better than that (and back then, it didn’t). Before we knew it, malls were coming up faster than ever, and our beloved Ansal Plaza could not compete for too long.



But Ansal Plaza recently got completely revamped and the mall has the first two-level Decathlon store in India! Another great thing about this particular outlet is the ‘Click and Collect’ feature, wherein in case you’re not able to find a particular item or size in the store, you can place an order on the touch screens placed around the stores and have it delivered to your place. Neat, right?

You should also, definitely head to Sky High, which is supposed to be the largest terrace café in Delhi so far, offering a 360 degree view of South Delhi. Apart from Sky High, the mall now offers a lot of eateries and bars where you can chill after your shopping spree.