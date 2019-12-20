Last Minute Plans? Check Out This Bakery For Their Wide Variety Of Cakes, Brownies & More!

If you are in Alaknanda Market and craving something sweet then head to New Bakers Shopee, located near ICICI Bank. Why? This shop? Because they have a huge variety of cakes, pastries, chocolates. My favourite was pastries. They have numbers of flavours in it, from vanilla to pineapple, from red velvet to truffle, from chocolate to black forest & shocking part is that everything here is priced quite reasonably. You will be shocked to see that they in this Mehngai ka zaamana have pastries starting at 20 and none of the pastries costs more than 50. The place is nice, food is nice, why not go there with your date. The shop doesn't have seating arrangement but you will be able to find nice places to sit around.