Eat Play And Repeat At This New Restaurant In Dwarka

Beyond Liines, a new restaurant in Dwarka, Sector 13. It is at walking distance and you can take e-rickshaw also from the metro station. The place is beautiful and the interior is vibrant. It has a small cricket play area and a basketball ring. There's a big screen for the matches and a place where people of all ages can enjoy and binge on some amazing dishes. Live music I got to here budding singers like Aman Saeed and Rishabh Kumar who sang so well and entertained us. Service I don't know the staff's name but he is was courteous and ever ready. The service was really appreciable. Thanks to the efforts that they put in for us. For starters, we had tasted - Baked nachos - Veg Indian Olatter: it had mushroom, paneer and potato. - Non-Veg Indian platter: it was good and it had a variety of chicken dishes and fish also. My favourite was the nachos and paneer and the chicken preparations in the non-veg platter. For drinks we had - Orange Zest - Cucumber Mocktail - Moonshine Sangria - Lemonade: It was made apt just like we wanted. I liked the cucumber mocktail as it was something new that I had tasted. For the main course We had Continental Sizzler. This was our first time with lamb and it turned out amazing. Loved the sizzling veggies and lamb with the pita bread. It was a treat to our taste buds. For dessert, we had a Brownie with Ice Cream and I must say their brownie was amazing. It was light and so damn good. I couldn't resist myself from having more and more. The place promotes itself as Eat, Play and repeat!