New In Town: Don't Miss Delhi's Latest Tapas Bar In Gk-1

La Latina's inspired by the Spanish approach to life, with bite-sized pintxos (small snacks eaten in bars) at the heart of it all. I love their central community table with a DJ station, and their open format kitchen so you can interact with the chefs. I opted for their assorted Pintxo Platter which had a lovely mix of toppings served on toasted bread. And while I'm usually not a fan of anchovies, their Pintxo De Boquerones with pickled anchovies was surprisingly my favourite of the 4. They also do a yum Spiced Lamb Cigar, Pork Ribs cooked for 12 hours, Goan Chorizo, Seafood Paella & Lamb Chops. They've got some great vegetarian options as well like their savoury Goat Cheese Crème Brûlée. The cocktails here are curated by Delhi’s popular speakeasy PCO (yay!) but they're currently only serving wine & some spectacular sangrias (peach and cranberry, cucumber and elderflower). Can't wait to try their G&Ts next month once the bar’s in full swing 🍸