Party Like Never Before At This Gastropub In Noida!

Sutra Gastropub was a great place to be with your friends and with your bae to enjoying great type of food and great ambiance I went there with my bae and we both loved the ambience was too good the chandelier was an add on to the ambience it looked beautiful at the day time However looked much more beautiful at the time of night we went to upstairs to enjoy the weather at night and saw a wall with great led light and designing which gave a spot to take beautiful pictures. I would recommend you to try this place we tried their masala thandai Panna cotta, its cost around 395 plus tax and it was worth it