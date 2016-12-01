There was a time when getting into GK’s M Block Market used to be a Herculean task and the fear of getting run over was real. Those days may well be on their way back, for our latest trip to the market led to some yummy finds. Here’s where to go when you stop here for a bite next.
All The New Kids On The {GK} M Block
Ten-Second Takeaway
The Secret Garden
Sakley’s always had a terrace but they’ve only recently converted this into a rooftop bar called The Secret Garden. With a lovely outdoor space, this place woos you with its wide range of cocktails {the bartender’s more than willing to customise drinks for you} and finger foods like wings and lamb skewers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Cafe Culture
Strategically {ok, not really} placed right next to Starbucks, Cafe Culture gives out typical Instagram vibes- white brick walls, little plants in white pots and grungy pendant lamps.
Dining here doesn’t disappoint at all. We recommend sticking to the coffee {Blue Tokai FTW} and maybe a sandwich {the Croque Monsieur’s our jam}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Stop My Starvation
A teeny tiny cafe at the entrance of the market {near Depaul’s}, Stop My Starvation caters to all us breakfast lovers. Choose from savoury and sweet pancakes, waffles and crepes. Our favourites include the Chicken Tikka Crepe, Banana Caramel Waffle and Wild Mushroom Crepe.
#LBBTip: The space is super tiny so if you’re a large group, you may want to get takeaway.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Sir John
We’ve been hearing mixed reviews about this one. It’s a bakery which at first glimpse, reminds us of old school bakeries like Maxim’s and Rainbows. Whereas we’re not too convinced to try their colourful cakes and pastries, the breads do look promising.
Here are some of the older ones which you may want to revisit:
Getafix
The name sent us to the world of Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix but alas, this new cafe in GK has absolutely nothing to do with the lively comic series.
What it does offer is a lively cafe, heavy on fresh and healthy ingredients. Visit this for a quick burger {we hear quinoa is the specialty}, pizza, pasta or one of their signature smoothies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
