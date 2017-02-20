6 Delicious Reasons To Keep An Eye On Gurgaon's Horizon Centre

Launched in Sep ’15, Delhi Club House has taken the city by the storm with its own take on Indian club food. Inspired by clubs all over the country, their menu is an amalgamation of dishes from different clubs carefully chosen by Marut Sikka, who is often regarded as the king of the north-Indian catering and food scene.

Now open in Gurgaon, we will no longer need to travel all the way to RK Puram to dig into their delicious food.