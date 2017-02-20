Horizon Centre is starting to get flooded with some of the best restaurants in town, and we’re bringing you a list of the ones you shouldn’t miss {in no particular order} when they make their way to Gurgaon.
6 Delicious Reasons To Keep An Eye On Gurgaon's Horizon Centre
Ten Second Takeaway
Pa Pa Ya - Coming Soon
Pa Pa Ya is a Modern Asian Bistro which endeavours to reinvent Asian cuisine with a gastronomical touch. A part of Zorawar Kalra’s Massive Restaurants chain, it first opened doors to Mumbai, and made its debut in Delhi at Asian Hawkers Market. Now expanding to Delhi NCR, they are opening a branch in Horizon Centre soon.
Pizza Express - Coming Soon
Pizza Express is one of the city’s favourite pizza places and their Hawaiian pizza always gets us drooling. With four restaurants already in Delhi NCR, it is now going to be available closer than ever for all Gurgaon-walas with its latest branch.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Delhi Club House - Now Open
Launched in Sep ’15, Delhi Club House has taken the city by the storm with its own take on Indian club food. Inspired by clubs all over the country, their menu is an amalgamation of dishes from different clubs carefully chosen by Marut Sikka, who is often regarded as the king of the north-Indian catering and food scene.
Now open in Gurgaon, we will no longer need to travel all the way to RK Puram to dig into their delicious food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Artusi - Coming Soon
This fine-dine Italian restaurant is going to be perfect for the Italian-cuisine void in Gurgaon. Greatly influenced by the Emilia Romagna region in Italy, Artusi is known for its homemade pasta and traditional Italian cuisine. Owned by Italians and run by Italian chefs, it honestly can’t get any more authentic.
Carl's Jr - Now Open
On a bad day, give us a big burger and we’ll probably be okay. Iconic American burger chain, Carl’s Jr, has opened its first outlet in Gurgaon {and fourth in Delhi NCR} at One Horizon Centre. We like the Mango Jalapeno Chicken Pepper Burger, always washed down with a pint of Kingfisher.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Town Hall - Coming Soon
Chef Augusto Cabrera, renowned worldwide for his signature sushi, brings his signature take on world cuisine with this offering. Their eclectic colonial interiors are expected to be another attraction, as is their wine section. We’re super excited about this one.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Comments (0)