It’s time to pencil in Sector 29’s latest entrants in to your little black books, probably under the heading ‘More Beer.’ Here are seven new breweries and/or restaurants that are open for business.
Parsi, Japanese & More: Two New Restaurants In Sector 29 Gurgaon You Should Take Bae To
The Flying Saucer
Of Delhi fame, The Flying Saucer is now set to take Gurgaonwallahs on a food journey. With two outlets in Delhi, this relatively affordable bar is perfect for a low-key night {unless there’s a gig on!}. The menu is a mixed bag of offerings – think chaat, burgers or even biryani.
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Comments (0)