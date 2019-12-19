The New Tamil Nadu House Canteen Serves Idli, Dosa, Biryani & More

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Tamil Nadu House Canteen

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

6, Opp. Chanakya Theatre, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is great to grab a quick bite of delicious South Indian food. You get to choose from a variety that's so much more than just idli and dosa. Their Chicken Chettinad is to die for. I loved the biriyani; it is a must-try, and the coffee is good too.

What Could Be Better?

They should improve the quantity.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Family

Casual Dining

Tamil Nadu House Canteen

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

6, Opp. Chanakya Theatre, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default