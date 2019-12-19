This place is great to grab a quick bite of delicious South Indian food. You get to choose from a variety that's so much more than just idli and dosa. Their Chicken Chettinad is to die for. I loved the biriyani; it is a must-try, and the coffee is good too.
The New Tamil Nadu House Canteen Serves Idli, Dosa, Biryani & More
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They should improve the quantity.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group and Family
