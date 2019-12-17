Welcome 2020 In Style At These LIT New Year Parties In Town

Welcome the New Year in style at any of these parties happening across Delhi NCR. Take your pick! 

Dragonfly Experience

What To Expect: Live performances by DIVINE, unlimited drinks and food, and an exciting, power packed night!

Timings: 10 PM onwards

For reservations, contact: 7303759996/7303759995

Worldmark 1, Aerocity Access Road, Aerocity, New Delhi

Kitty Su

What To Expect: Parties at Kitty Su are always legendary, and they turn it up a notch to welcome in the new year. There will be great DJs, saxophone techno, and all things crazy!

Timings: 9pm to 1am

Price: INR 5,999 per head (includes unlimited alcohol)

INR 8,999 per couple (includes unlimited alcohol)

Kitty Su - The Lalit

The Lalit, Lobby Level, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

La Roca

What To Expect: Beautiful ambience and a great vibe, this one is perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed dinner accompanied with good music, over crazy ragers.

Timings: 9 PM onwards

Price: INR 2,500 per person

La Roca

Worldmark 1, Lower Ground Floor, 6, Aerocity, New Delhi

Smaaash

What To Expect: This is one place where, adult or kid, everyone will enjoy themselves. There's dancing, gaming, music, emcee-lead games, photo booths, and more at all of the Smaash outlets. 

Timings: 8pm onwards

Price: Gold: INR 4,000 per couple (includes unlimited IMFL drinks, unlimited 3+3 buffet, and unlimited 3+3 starters)

Platinum: INR 5,000 per couple (includes unlimited international drinks, unlimited 3+3 buffet, and unlimited 3+3 starters)

Kids package: INR 999 per child (below 12 years) onwards (includes unlimited 5 games)

Reservations can be made via their website. 

Smaaash

DLF Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

863Mhz's First Silent Concert In India

What To Expect: A silent concert (India's first!) with a three-way channel, allowing you to listen to any of the three DJs playing live, premium quality colour-changing headphones, and unlimited drinks and dancing!

Timings: 9 PM to 4 AM

Venue: The Dhan Mill Compound

Price:  INR 3,500 (includes unlimited starters)

Dhan Mill Compound

Dr. Ambedkar Colony, Chhattarpur, New Delhi

    The Electric Room

    What To Expect: The Electric Room is known for their great music and exquisite cocktails. Step into the new year dancing and drinking!

    Price: INR 10,000 onwards per couple

    Timings: 11 PM onwards

    For reservations, call: +91-81712 30414

    The Electric Room - The Lodhi

    The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi

    Haveli Dharampura

    What to expect: Live Jazz performances, and even a musical performance of 'Mughal-e-azam', a 360 degree view of Old Delhi, and delicious food and cocktails.

    Timings: 7 PM to midnight

    Price: INR 3,000 plus taxes

    Haveli Dharampura

    2293, Gali Gulian, Dharampura, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

