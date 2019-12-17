Welcome 2020 In Style At These LIT New Year Parties In Town
Dragonfly Experience
What To Expect: Live performances by DIVINE, unlimited drinks and food, and an exciting, power packed night!
Timings: 10 PM onwards
For reservations, contact: 7303759996/7303759995
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Kitty Su
What To Expect: Parties at Kitty Su are always legendary, and they turn it up a notch to welcome in the new year. There will be great DJs, saxophone techno, and all things crazy!
Timings: 9pm to 1am
Price: INR 5,999 per head (includes unlimited alcohol)
INR 8,999 per couple (includes unlimited alcohol)
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
La Roca
What To Expect: Beautiful ambience and a great vibe, this one is perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed dinner accompanied with good music, over crazy ragers.
Timings: 9 PM onwards
Price: INR 2,500 per person
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Smaaash
What To Expect: This is one place where, adult or kid, everyone will enjoy themselves. There's dancing, gaming, music, emcee-lead games, photo booths, and more at all of the Smaash outlets.
Timings: 8pm onwards
Price: Gold: INR 4,000 per couple (includes unlimited IMFL drinks, unlimited 3+3 buffet, and unlimited 3+3 starters)
Platinum: INR 5,000 per couple (includes unlimited international drinks, unlimited 3+3 buffet, and unlimited 3+3 starters)
Kids package: INR 999 per child (below 12 years) onwards (includes unlimited 5 games)
Reservations can be made via their website.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
863Mhz's First Silent Concert In India
What To Expect: A silent concert (India's first!) with a three-way channel, allowing you to listen to any of the three DJs playing live, premium quality colour-changing headphones, and unlimited drinks and dancing!
Timings: 9 PM to 4 AM
Venue: The Dhan Mill Compound
Price: INR 3,500 (includes unlimited starters)
The Electric Room
What To Expect: The Electric Room is known for their great music and exquisite cocktails. Step into the new year dancing and drinking!
Price: INR 10,000 onwards per couple
Timings: 11 PM onwards
For reservations, call: +91-81712 30414
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Haveli Dharampura
What to expect: Live Jazz performances, and even a musical performance of 'Mughal-e-azam', a 360 degree view of Old Delhi, and delicious food and cocktails.
Timings: 7 PM to midnight
Price: INR 3,000 plus taxes
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
