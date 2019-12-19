Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!

Lebzelter is a community from Germany who started the bakery culture and even when the bakery business was not the commercialized one. Under Hitler’s rule, the community went underground. 36 Lebzelter started their journey in 2016 and have since established themselves as leading bakery and café with all love and support from the loyal guests in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi and now their second outlet in Noida Sector 104 has opened its doors for our guests from 2019. Like the Lebzelter community, they thrive to offer innovative products and creative combinations. They have created and maintained an interest in their offerings by various fusions in the food. They have faith in giving their visitors the best quality ingredients cooked under sterile conditions at a reasonable cost with the best hospitality. They guarantee to serve quality and attempt to go an additional mile to put a grin on the substance of their clients. Their cricket theme cakes are a crowd favourite. Made with exquisite details, they are perfect for birthday celebrations, theme parties or even to Celebrate India’s victory in the ongoing world cup matches. This cake makes for the perfect cake for cricket fans. The Hot Paneer Paprika Pizza is another favourite for its exotic flavours blended with perfection and a must try here. Alternatively, you can also gorge on the Lebz Chicken Pizza which is a blast of flavours in itself. Drums of heaven, a popular dish, is highly recommended at 36 Lebzelter Noida, cooked with perfection with the right blend of spices. A great place to visit with cutest interiors of the down. It has seating of 20-25 people. They have pocket-friendly menu which I really liked.