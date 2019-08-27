Clubate Serves The Best North Indian Food In Indirapuram

Clubate may look like your average neighbourhood eatery but well it is more than what meets the eye. Clubate is a wholesome gastronomical experience. Probably the reason why it is worth the wait. Out of the long list of varied cuisines, we picked out a few of the Clubate classics. The BBQ chicken and Laal means, two different dishes, won our hearts! The chicken was extremely flavourful, soft and juicy. Nothing less than a mouthful of tasty goodness. The Laal means, on the other hand, is authentic, full of traditional spices. Fiery red, it is an explosion of flavours. Our vote would go out for mirch parantha to accompany this mouthwatering delicacy. While you are allowed to indulge as much as your tummy pleases in the extremely interesting Main course, do not forget to try their fish starters. The staff was friendly enough and has good space to accommodate people around 50-70 at a time. They have very great interiors as well. The best part is that the place is extremely pocket-friendly! You can throw your birthday to kitty parties, get great food and service plus won't harm your pocket. Surely going again to take my hands on the most delicious BBQ Chicken.