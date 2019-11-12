This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!

As the name goes with the place "Nextonic", a place full of innovation and positivity. I can vouch for it. Be it the ambience or the services or the food or none the less the location. This place will take your heart in one go. This very upbeat yet pocket-friendly cafe offers you a range of food with soothing lights and decor around. The basement is about DJ, or the dance floor and the best part is, if needed you can book it for your own private party, ground floor is a bar and 1st floor is the lounge. The outside is an open area which is perfect for winter evenings. What Noida always miss is the cafe, bar and lounge at one place and here the search ends for people in Noida. Food is not just for the stomach but something that you can feel. Food for the soul is what you can actually experience here.