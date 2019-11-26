This Restaurant Is Perfect For A Sunday Brunch & Weekend Parties!

Nextonic is a newly opened restaurant based in Noida, Sector 50 Central Market, the busiest market. Presenting a soothing and quite comfortable dining place, it is the perfect pick for the young souls. Mushy large pillows to lean your back on, soft-touch lighting to soothe your eyes and live music to set your mood in the right groove. This place prepares your craving soul for the delicious delicacies this place serves. Their continental and beverages are worth to come back for. Not only this, one can find the most inexpensive drinks at this outlet in comparison with other Noida outlets. They serve an extensive menu which boasts about varieties of pizzas, burgers, pasta, soups, salads and meal bowls. Their beverage menu includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. We visited this place for dinner and started our meal with Chicken Lemon Pepper soup. A clear soup with chicken chunks, vegetables, Italian herbs and a slice of lemon tasted nummy. Next, we tried their BBQ Chicken Sandwich (open). A loaded sandwich which is stuffed with Tender Chicken Breast, Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and BBQ sauce served with fries on the side. The succulent and heavy sandwich made us feel full with every bite we took but still, we decided to give their Double Fish Burger a shot and dug right in as soon as it arrived at our table. The burger is served with potato wedges and ketchup and it tasted delish and we enjoyed it thoroughly. We gobbled down the food with Passion Fruit Iced Tea which was refreshing and added the sweet touch to our meal as we decided to skip dessert after gulping the sandwich and burger.