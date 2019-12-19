The Toy Bank Recycles Toys, And Brings Back Lost Childhood

Giving recycled toys to underprivileged kids, The Toy Bank is an NGO that also recycles smiles. Taking contributions from major multinational corporations and big schools, the non-profit matches each toy with the age, gender and intellectual capacity of a child before presenting them with their lifelong playmate.

Vijay Goel began the Toy Bank in 2005 after he saw the plight and misery of disadvantaged children deprived of their basic right to the pleasures of childhood. The Toy Bank bridges this gap and brings these children closer to their desired objects of fun and learning. Till date, the NGO has contributed to improving the lives of more than five lakh children.

You can participate in any way you wish to (volunteer or donate). They also have a programme for school students to be able to become local ambassadors. They will help set up week-long school drives in schools and their own neighbourhoods and help spread the word digitally.

The Toy Bank also works with government schools, anganvaadis, shelter homes, and children's hospitals, and in slum and rural areas. So, you can do your bit by donating your old toys. They will be recycled and repackaged, and then given out on distribution day (which in itself is a moving experience). So, be there to feel the love!