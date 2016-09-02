Nicobar’s New Capsule Collection Finds Inspiration In East Indies & Morocco

The new season collection is called ‘Kutch To Zanzibar’, under which three separate capsule home collections rest: Cinnamon Trail, which is inspired by the flora and fauna of the East Indies—we love this Chanderi brocade cushion and striped pillow in this collection; Lily Pond, which is inspired by water lilies—you’ll see delicate gold dragonflies darting across ivory, light grey, and seafoam green tableware; and lastly Fez, which draws inspiration from the classic black and white tiles of the Moroccan courtyards, so you’ll find lots of monochrome elements and honeycomb patterns.

Well, we know what our first purchase from this month’s paycheck is going to be.