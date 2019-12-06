This Store's Elegant Ethnic Outfits Are Unmissable This Wedding Season

We went to check out Nikasha’s recently launched store in DLF Emporio, and it’s safe to say that it’s been added to the list of brands we must check out, especially since it’s the wedding season. While the brand does ethnic wear (and how beautifully), what sets it apart from similar labels is the fact that they’ve found the perfect balance between dressy and simple. Their clothes are perfect for an evening out, cocktail parties, and even weddings; without being too blingy and heavy. Nikasha's collection is perfect for those who like their ethnic wear on the simpler side of things. Their store, however tiny, is beautiful. You step into this space that is organised by colour, with the whites on one side and the pastels on the other, and has a great vibe with a few plants here and there. The prices for their clothes are upwards of INR 10K, and you’ll find everything- from Indo-western dresses, to lehngas, suits, and much more.