A Guide to Shooting {guns} in Delhi

img-gallery-featured

{with inputs from Mohit Kohli}

My fascination for shooting and guns started at a very young age {I went pro when I was in the 9th grade} and I dream of representing my country in the Olympics one day, and all my efforts are directed towards becoming a member of the Indian Shooting Team. My love for the sport grows each time I pick up my gun at the shooting range, and I would encourage anyone reading this to consider picking up the sport.

Here are some places you can visit in the capital to acquaint yourselves with shooting:

Delhi State Rifle Association {DSRA}

This is a state-run organisation whose main aim is to create interest in sport among the citizens of Delhi, by organizing and supporting shooting activities periodically.

Community Groups

Delhi State Rifle Association

D-77, Panchsheel Enclave, New Delhi

image-map-default

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range

This is a well-equipped shooting range in Delhi, spread over 72 acres, and is situated on the South Delhi ridges, in the backdrop of Adilabad Fort. It is considered one of the world’s best shooting ranges by various 2010 Commonwealth Games shooters.

Where: Suraj Kund Rd, Tughlakabad

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur

Contact: 011-26047802

Classes & Workshops

Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range

Suraj Kund Road, Tughlakabad, New Delhi

image-map-default

The National Rifle Association {NRAI}

One of the oldest sports federations of the country, it was established in 1951. The National Rifle Association of India is the paramount shooting sport federation of the country; the parent body of the NRAI is the International Shooting Sports Federation {ISSF}, which is the apex body internationally in the shooting world.

And once you’ve found a place, here’s what you need to do:

  • First, one has to get access to a weapon and ammunition, whether that means to buy the weapon or get it on loan.
  • Become a member of the Delhi State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association of India; the forms can be downloaded here. 
  • The right coaching is key to becoming a perfect marksman. There are private coaches who run coaching camps at the Tughlaqabad ranges, as well as in their own private ranges in Delhi.
Community Groups

National Rifle Association Of India

51-B, Institutional Area, Tughlakabad, Vayusenabad, New Delhi

image-map-default