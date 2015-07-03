A Guide to Shooting {guns} in Delhi

{with inputs from Mohit Kohli}

My fascination for shooting and guns started at a very young age {I went pro when I was in the 9th grade} and I dream of representing my country in the Olympics one day, and all my efforts are directed towards becoming a member of the Indian Shooting Team. My love for the sport grows each time I pick up my gun at the shooting range, and I would encourage anyone reading this to consider picking up the sport.

Here are some places you can visit in the capital to acquaint yourselves with shooting: