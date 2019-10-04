When In Nirvana Courtyard, Shop At These Stores For Juttis, Kurtis & More

The Nirvana Courtyard is an awesome market in Nirvana Country, Gurgaon. Known for its adorable breakfast spots and stationery stores, this market also has some really cool shopping stores. You can get ethnic wear, kids' wear, ethnic wear for kids, and also home decor and furnishing, shoes and accessories.

To reach here, you can take the metro and get off at Huda, or even at Sector 55-56 Metro Station (Rapid Metro). The auto walas know this place.

Here are a few stores that we absolutely love.