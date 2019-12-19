Acne, unwanted body hair, pigmentation, hair loss, the list never ends. We met with London trained Clinical Dermatologist, Dr. Rashmi Agrawal at her Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic in Noida. We saw her perform 4 awesome treatments that are not just effective but are also affordable for the long run!
Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Acne, unwanted body hair, pigmentation, hair loss, the list never ends. We met with London trained Clinical Dermatologist, Dr. Rashmi Agrawal at her Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic in Noida. We saw her perform 4 awesome treatments that are not just effective but are also affordable for the long run!
For that Summer Bod!
Winters are for being cozy in our quilts and summers are for flaunting that body. The painless laser hair removal technique at Dr. Rashmi’s center is perfect for all skin types. They not only do laser hair removal on the face, they also do full body laser hair reduction, the trending laser beard shaping, sun-tan removal and so much more.
No More Photoshop Please!
No matter what the season is, our faces have a lifetime bonding with acne, scars, open pores, sun damage, sagging skin. Do we even have to go on? Skin International Clinic gives you a one stop solution in the form of Chemical Peeling. It is a process that exfoliates the skin leaving behind a new, regenerated, brighter and smoother skin.
Thick Luscious Hair Like Rapunzel
Hair loss, oily scalp, dandruff are terms which we are all familiar with, unfortunately. Some people say you should change your shampoo every six months. Some people say don’t keep changing your shampoo. In all this confusion, we recommend you visit, Dr. Rashmi Agrawal at her clinic. Noida folks get ready for thick luscious hair ! In one hour, a process called Platelet Rich Plasma Hair Therapy (a three-step easy medical treatment), will make your hair thicker and grow faster.
Wave Goodbye to Hyperpigmentation
Hyperpigmentation is a term we’ve all heard of but have no idea what it exactly means. Caused by a pigment in our body called melanin, which collects in the skin, leaving behind dark patches in places. These dark patches on the face, often result in low self-esteem and depression. But where there’s a will, there’s always a way! Below are some ways on how hyperpigmentation is treated in the center:
1. Medi-peels - especially targeting the production of melanin and customized to suit every skin
2. Micro-needling- to produce skin tightening and to infuse the skin with rich, luxuriant serums
3. Face Masks designed to hydrate and lighten skin
4. Laser Therapy and so much more!
ProTip
Take matters into your own hands and make sure you find out about the correct solution for your problems. Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic has the answers to all skin and hair problems, however, a person’s physical and mental well-being, is their priority ! Dr. Rashmi Agrawal ensures that she gets to the root of her patients’ problems and gives them a long-term solution. She enables all her patients to follow a basic skincare routine with suitable products to ensure great skin at every age !
Remember it always comes down to good skin, great confidence and belief in oneself !
Comments (0)