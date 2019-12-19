Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!

Hyperpigmentation is a term we’ve all heard of but have no idea what it exactly means. Caused by a pigment in our body called melanin, which collects in the skin, leaving behind dark patches in places. These dark patches on the face, often result in low self-esteem and depression. But where there’s a will, there’s always a way! Below are some ways on how hyperpigmentation is treated in the center:

1. Medi-peels - especially targeting the production of melanin and customized to suit every skin

2. Micro-needling- to produce skin tightening and to infuse the skin with rich, luxuriant serums

3. Face Masks designed to hydrate and lighten skin

4. Laser Therapy and so much more!