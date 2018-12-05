Noida Gets Its First Virtual Reality Experience & Gaming Centre

VR Unreal in Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida is a virtual reality experience and gaming centre with over 300 games. Their games pan across various types such as — racing, boxing, skiing, zombie hunting, roller coaster, Space Shuttle, Big Pendulum, and more. The owner of the store, Kartikey, started the business because of his fascination for VR technology. He went to China and researched VR, tried various types of games, and came home with a resolve to start a gaming zone closer to home. They charge INR 349 (plus taxes) for a game, but you can purchase a package of four games for INR 999 plus taxes.

We decided to try a game to see how it feels, and we weren’t disappointed. However, it does take a little time getting used to the headset and the controllers. We tried the ‘Beat Saber’ game in which you have to coordinate with the beat of the song and slash it with the light sabers. It sounds complicated and it also is complicated for the first minute or so, but then—as you get the hang of it—it's actually fun. They also have a multi-player gaming zone in which you can compete with your friends. They take bookings for kids’ birthday parties as well. We hear that their zombie hunting and car racing games are favourites and have the customers coming back for more.