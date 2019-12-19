Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!

Noida is catching up on the cafe/ restaurant culture and new cafes with unique themes & concepts are popping up in every corner of the city. We recently tried a new entrant in Noida, a cafe named Lazy Tales. Situated in sector 50 market, one of the busiest market of Noida (after sector 18 market), this cafe gives out a cosy vibe and is a perfect place to hang out with friends and family. They serve an extensive menu which boasts about varieties of pizzas, burgers, pasta, soups, salads and meal bowls. Their beverage menu includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. We visited this place for dinner and started our meal with Chicken Lemon Pepper soup. A clear soup with chicken chunks, vegetables, Italian herbs and a slice of lemon tasted nummy. Next, we tried their BBQ Chicken Sandwich (open). A loaded sandwich which is stuffed with Tender Chicken Breast, Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and BBQ sauce served with fries on the side. The succulent and heavy sandwich made us feel full with every bite we took but still, we decided to give their Double Fish Burger a shot and dug right in as soon as it arrived at our table. The burger is served with potato wedges and ketchup and it tasted delish and we enjoyed it thoroughly. We gobbled down the food with Passion Fruit Iced Tea which was refreshing and added the sweet touch to our meal as we decided to skip dessert after gulping the sandwich and burger.