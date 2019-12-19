Noida Peeps, Blue Tokai Has Opened A New Outlet Near You

Noida has its very own Blue Tokai, and as always, it doesn’t disappoint. If you’re looking for a great roast and some freshly-baked goods to go with it, this is just the place for you. We stepped into the place after an entire day of wandering in Noida and the minute we entered, the day started looking better. With a Spanish rendition of some popular Ed Sheeran song in the background and the smell of fresh coffee in the air, we knew that checking out Blue Tokai despite our tired legs, was a good decision. We ordered an Iced Cappuccino with soy milk and a mushroom grilled cheese sandwich. We personally found the coffee to be too milky, and in hindsight, we should have stuck with the Iced Latte. The sandwich was perfect, with caramelised onions and sautéed mushrooms in freshly-baked bread. We also decided to give their Kombucha a try, but decided it wasn’t for us. But we hear that their Kombucha flavours are rotational. We tried the regular, but the ginger is supposed to be great. What we absolutely love about the place is the fact that they have ample options for vegetarians and vegans—both drinks and food. The staff is extremely sweet. While we were there, a gentleman had a few questions about their coffee roasts and the manager spent around 20 minutes patiently answering them.