Feel High On The taste At Nona's Kitchen!

Nona's Kitchen is the place where you'll get food which is light on the stomach and high on the taste. This place located in DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. After visiting them, we must say that this place is a hidden gem of Gurgaon. If you live around Gurgaon and haven't tried their 'Thali' yet, then visit them soon. We are not talking about an ordinary Thali; this one is special 'Big One.' Nona's Kitchen is a small and cosy place, their impressive interiors and Bollywood music are precisely what people like these days for a pleasant dining experience. What we loved most about this place is their vision to connect entire family members through their single Thali. In this bachelor's life what we love the most is a homemade food experience, and in Nona's Kitchen, you'll get exactly that. We have tried Nona's Super Veg Thali with some Add-ons which includes- Matar Paneer, Daal Makhni, Chhole, Rajma, Shahi Paneer, Kadhai Paneer, Mix Veg, Boondi Raita, Garlic Naan, Butter Naan, Aloo Naan, Mirchi Roti, Laccha Parantha with yummy Aam Panna, sweet lassi and Besan Ladoo. All the dishes in the Thali was super delicious and served with Love and Chutney. Their Non-Veg Thalis are also quite tasty. Now we know why people always exits Nona's Kitchen with a smile on their faces. Their ambience is excellent, the staff was very cooperative/friendly, and the service is quick. Most importantly, their rates are pocket-friendly for family/group, but the taste is premium. This place is big enough to accommodate 2-3 Families/groups at a time. Must visit them whenever you are around Gurugram, or you will miss one of the tastiest Thali.