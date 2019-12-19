Old Family Recipes and North Indian Cuisine at Lahori Gate Restaurant

Meherchand Market has undergone a prominent gastronomic reboot in recent years, and Lahori Gate Restaurant makes for the perfect poster child of this chic neighbourhood.

Stepping into the bright-tone ambience, one is greeted with broad brushstrokes of North Indian and Pakistani culture from over the last fifty years. The historic photographs, movie posters and art that adorn the walls create a time lapse that matches perfectly with the restaurant’s menu.

The owner is a warm and affectionate lady who uses old family recipes and skilled kitchen hands from old Delhi to create dishes that have a heart-warming goodness about them. The menu features the choicest items originating from Lahore, Amritsar and Delhi.

We recommend the Gosht Barrah Kabab, Murgh Malai Tikka and Hara Bhara Kabab for starters, while the main course should definitely comprise Murgh Makhani Khas {butter chicken}, Dilli 6 ki Nihari and Amritsari Chholey. A special mention goes to the Peshawari Naan in the breads section, with its sweet, grainy pistachio flavour adding a new meaning to the meal.

You know, most new restaurants are built to capitalize on an emerging food trend, so it’s quite refreshing have one that allows you to savour something we already love – top-notch ingredients used to prepare lovingly cooked meals that have a certain lightness about them, one that few restaurants can match.

And to round-off the meal, we recommend the delectable and finely presented Kesari Kheer and Ras Malai.

P.S. They also have a bar, local home delivery services and week-long buffet dinner options {INR 999 for non-vegetarian and INR 899 for vegetarian with taxes as extra}