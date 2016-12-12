Nostalgia Looms Large At Book Shop Selling Books Starting At INR 10

If Malgudi Days were to be shot again, we’d nominate this lush campus for all the idyllic school scenes. It’s mysteriously hidden close to the Moolchand flyover, and the place wears a charm that’s reminiscent of the hills for some reason. We can’t really figure out if it’s the smiley, saree-wearing book shop volunteers, or the fact that we saw school children buy books for INR 10, or the thought that they were warm and comforting like a thukpa that made us go all gooey-hearted. Maybe it was a bit of everything. It doesn’t really matter, anyway.