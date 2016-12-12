We never knew such a beautiful place existed till we went looking for it. Open three days a week {Mon, Tue and Fri}, Book Shop {it’s called that} is tucked in a corner of Lajpat Bhawan’s Sisters of the People NGO building, and stocks up books people have lovingly donated over the years.
Nostalgia Looms Large At Book Shop Selling Books Starting At INR 10
NGOs
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Shortcut
It Belongs In The Hills
If Malgudi Days were to be shot again, we’d nominate this lush campus for all the idyllic school scenes. It’s mysteriously hidden close to the Moolchand flyover, and the place wears a charm that’s reminiscent of the hills for some reason. We can’t really figure out if it’s the smiley, saree-wearing book shop volunteers, or the fact that we saw school children buy books for INR 10, or the thought that they were warm and comforting like a thukpa that made us go all gooey-hearted. Maybe it was a bit of everything. It doesn’t really matter, anyway.
Comics, Thrillers, Classics, Fiction...
Everything in this cosy cubbyhole was filled with books. Steel cabinets, cartons and haphazardly placed wooden side tables were overflowing with titles we either knew or wanted to know. Cookery books, spiritual reads, classics, crime thrillers, coffee table books, comics and a whole section of children’s literature…name your genre and they have it. The best part: They’re slightly yellowed, slightly pre-loved and pure adorable. You can also buy all these at 40 – 50% less than the printed price. Smiles, smiles?
Do Your Good Deed
If you’d like to spread the joy of reading, you can drop by on Mon, Tue or Fri between 10:30am – 1:30am and donate your old books. In exchange, you can take home newer reads at almost half the price. Can’t.Stop.Gushing.
Also On Sisters Of The People : Thrift & Book Shop
NGOs
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Comments (0)